LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Festival International de Louisiane has officially released the full schedule for 2023. The 5-day festival is planned for April 26-30, with artists from all over the world set to perform.

Wednesday, April 26

SCÈNE LABORDE EARLES FAIS DO DO

6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band (Louisiana)

8:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin & Nustep Zydeco (Louisiana)

Thursday, April 27

SCÈNE LUS INTERNATIONALE

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 6 Hearts (Vishtèn+EastPointers) (Canada)

7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba (Mali)

9:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. An Evening with Lauren Daigle Presented by Lafayette Parish Bicentennial & LCVC (Louisiana)

SCÈNE LABORDE EARLES FAIS DO DO

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Soul Express Brass Band (Louisiana)

7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. La Tribu de Abrante (Puerto Rico)

9:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ADG7 (South Korea)

LUS LA CRAFT BIERGARTEN

5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Brewmasters’ Talk: NOLA Brewing Company (New Orleans)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Canes (Louisiana)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Dyer County (Louisiana)

9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. The Good Dudes (Louisiana)

Friday, April 28

SCÈNE LUS INTERNATIONALE

5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. RAM (Haiti)

7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. ADG7 (South Korea)

8:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Angélique Kidjo (Benin)

SCÈNE LABORDE EARLES FAIS DO DO

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. 6 Hearts (Vishtèn+EastPointers) (Canada)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Louis Michot (Louisiana)

8:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Lisa LeBlanc (New Brunswick)

SCÈNE TITO’S HANDMADE VODKA LAFAYETTE

5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. San Salvador (France)

7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ÌFÉ (Puerto Rico/Louisiana)

9:00 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. Tuba Skinny (Louisiana)

LUS LA CRAFT BIERGARTEN

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Brewmasters’ Talk: Rally Cap Brewing Co. (Baton Rouge)

6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Burris (Louisiana)

8:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Brewmasters’ Talk: Urban South Brewery (New Orleans)

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Bad Bongo (Louisiana)

LA GALERIE KATC / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Joe Hall & the Louisiana CaneCutters (Louisiana)

7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Louisiana Dance Roots – Brandon Broussard (Louisiana)

8:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Feufollet (Louisiana)

Saturday, April 29

SCÈNE LUS INTERNATIONALE

12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. San Salvador (France)

2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. George Porter Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners (Louisiana)

4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sona Jobarteh (Gambia)

6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Lisa LeBlanc (New Brunswick)

7:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tank & the Bangas (Louisiana)

SCÈNE LABORDE EARLES FAIS DO DO

9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Amis du Teche (Louisiana)

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra ft. The Magnolia Sisters (Louisiana)

12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Blue Monday Allstars (Louisiana)

2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. RAM (Haiti)

3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Lafayette1823.org Presents: A Celebration of Zydeco ft. Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and special guests (Louisiana)

5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba (Mali)

7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. JP Bimeni & the Black Belts (Burundi/UK/Louisiana)

SCÈNE TITO’S HANDMADE VODKA LAFAYETTE

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Tuvergen Band (Mongolia/Tuva/U.S.)

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Malentina (PuertoRico/Louisiana)

2:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. 79rs Gang (Louisiana)

4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Les Hay Babies (New Brunswick)

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Rocky Dawuni (Ghana)

8:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Las Cafeteras

LA GALERIE KATC / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils(Louisiana)

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Zydeco Dance Lessons w/Moriah Hargrave (Louisiana)

3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band (Louisiana)

4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Traiteurs & Native Healers w/Becca Begnaud & Jackie Junca (Louisiana)

5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bonsoir, Catin (Louisiana)

7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (Louisiana)

LOUISIANA HEALTHCARE CONNECTIONS SCÈNEDES JEUNES

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Family Songs w/ Forest Sun (California)

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. 6 Hearts (Vishtèn+EastPointers) (Canada)

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Sona Jobarteh (Gambia)

LUS LA CRAFT BIERGARTEN

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Brewmasters’ Talk: Second Line Brewing (New Orleans)

2:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Northside Eric & the Southside Playboys (Louisiana)

4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Brewmasters’ Talk: Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. (Hammond)

5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. The Debtors (Louisiana)

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Brewmasters’ Talk: Tin Roof Brewing Co. (Baton Rouge)

7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. LVVRS (Louisiana)

JD BANK PAVILLON DE CUISINE

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sweet Cecilia (Louisiana)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Singer/Songwriters in the Round ft. Dustin Gaspard w/DavidHecht, Forest Sun and Julie Aubé (New Brunswick/Louisiana/U.S.)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuvergen Band(Mongolia/Tuva/U.S.)

7:00 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Julie Williams & Friends(Louisiana)

Sunday, April 30

SCÈNE LUS INTERNATIONALE

12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Voices of Progressive Gospel Choir (Louisiana)

2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. JP Bimeni & the Black Belts (Burundi/UK/Louisiana)

4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Las Cafeteras (East L.A./Mexico)

5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. DUB INC (France)

SCÈNE LABORDE EARLES FAIS DO DO

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Tuvergen Band (Mongolia/Tuva/U.S.)

1:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole(Louisiana)

3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Les Hay Babies (NewBrunswick)

5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Rumba Buena (Louisiana)

SCÈNE TITO’S HANDMADE VODKA LAFAYETTE

12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Karma and the Killjoys (Louisiana)

2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Sona Jobarteh (Gambia)

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. RAM (Haiti)

5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Rocky Dawuni (Ghana)

LA GALERIE KATC / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pow Wow Dancers (Louisiana))

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sola Violins presents: International Fiddle (Louisiana/Various)

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Gayle Weber (Louisiana)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Revelers (Louisiana)

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the CréoleCowboys (Louisiana)

LOUISIANA HEALTHCARE CONNECTIONS SCÈNEDES JEUNES

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Island Groove Junkanoo Band & Mocko Jumbies (Bahamas)

1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Brazos Huval Student Showcase(Louisiana)

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. The Major Handy & Paul Wiltz Living Legend Duo (Louisiana)

LUS LA CRAFT BIERGARTEN

12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Leah Graeff (Louisiana)

2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Brewmastes’ Talk: Parish Brewing Co. (Broussard)

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. School of Rock Lafayette House Band (Louisiana)

5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Rad Wagon (Louisiana)

JD BANK PAVILLON DE CUISINE

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Rainy Eyes (Louisiana)

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Oasis Belly Dancers (Louisiana)

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Emily Neustrom (Louisiana)