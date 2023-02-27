LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the Festival International de Louisiane have announced the musical acts slated to perform at this year’s festival.

Louisiana’s own Lauren Daigle will headline the event, which features artists from around the French-speaking world.

Musicians from the US, Canada and France, as well as those from as far away as South Korea and Mongolia, will play at the festival, which will run from April 26-30. In addition to the individual artists, the festival will host interactive roundtables featuring singer/songwriters, violinists/fiddlers and Louisiana dance roots.

The full schedule, with dates and times of each performance, will be released in March. Here is the list of those scheduled to appear: