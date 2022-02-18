WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — FEMA will be granting the state of Louisiana nearly $75 million in natural disaster and COVID-19 relief, according to an announcement from Senator Bill Cassidy.

The grant’s approximate total is $74,751,566.40. According to Cassidy, $32,575,317.83 will go towards relief for the Great Flood of 2016, $11,556,913.37 will go towards COVID-19 relief, $8,153,832.65 for Hurricane Laura relief, $2,297,612.17 Hurricane Zeta relief, and $20,167,890.38 for Hurricane Ida relief.

“Louisiana has taken a beating over the past few years. We’ve faced hurricane after hurricane, all while responding to a pandemic,” said Cassidy. “This funding is a critical step towards returning our state to wholeness.”

Relief grant breakdown: