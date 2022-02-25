BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced the closure of the last two Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana.

The centers are located in Houma and Raceland and will close permanently on Friday, Feb 25, at 6 p.m.

Robert Howard, FEMA’s Joint Information Center manager, said though they are leaving there is no need to panic.

“The important thing to remember is that FEMA is still here to help disaster survivors and they still can contact FEMA and they can get assistance,” said Howard.

FEMA encourages survivors to stay in touch and to notify FEMA of changes in mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and to report insurance settlements or additional damage discovered since home inspections.

For more information, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.