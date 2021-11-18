Federal judge expedites AG Landry’s challenge to vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. — Just days after Attorney General Jeff Landry led a 12-state coalition challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over their rule mandating COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers, Judge Terry Doughty has issued an expedited briefing schedule on the case.

Biden’s Jab or Job policy is unconstitutional and immoral. It is yet another attempt to break the backs of America’s working-class but also an unprecedented attack on access to health care services for the poor and elderly. I am pleased with the expedited order issued by Judge Doughty and look forward to quickly defeating the federal government’s overreach. AG Jeff Landry

Attorney General Landry’s lawsuit challenges the CMS mandate requiring nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding to get the COVID shot. The now expedited briefing schedule requires all briefs to be completed on or before December 1, 2021.