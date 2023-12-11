BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government is stepping into the federal court case for Louisiana’s House and Senate legislative district maps.

The trial ended Dec. 5, and U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick will decide if the most recent map passed by the legislature complies with federal law or violates the Voting Rights Act and must be redrawn.

When the maps were created in 2022, the legislature added no additional majority-minority districts. The ACLU and other civil rights groups argued that three more districts in the Senate could be added and six more could be added in the House. The state argued that Black candidates could still be elected in non-majority districts.

The Department of Justice said it is exercising “its right to intervene in this proceeding to defend the constitutionality of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act” and will submit a briefing by Dec. 19.

A special session for the congressional maps is planned for January.

