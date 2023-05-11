LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – As part of National Police Week events happening across Louisiana and around the country, FBI New Orleans will hold a memorial service honoring fallen agents and law enforcement officers on Wednesday, May 17th at 10:00 am in the Arts and Humanities Building Auditorium on the campus of Southern University of New Orleans (SUNO).

The address is 6400 Press Drive, and the Arts and Humanities Building is the second building on the right coming from the lake and the auditorium is on the first floor. FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr. will host the event honoring all FBI agents and the following Louisiana law enforcement officers, who died in the line of duty since January 2022:

• Sgt. Nicholas Tullier, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Officer Brian Olliff, Natchitoches Police Department

• Officer Carl Kimball, St. Francisville Police Department

• Sgt. David Poirrier, Baton Rouge Police Department

• Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, Baton Rouge Police Department

• Officer Trevor Abney, New Orleans Police Department

Superintendent Michelle Woodfork of the New Orleans Police Department and Jefferson Parish

Joseph Lopinto is among the dignitaries expected at the special ceremony. The event is open to the press.

