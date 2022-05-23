ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash on Hwy 13 leaves a Eunice woman dead and a Crowley woman in critical condition.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 13 near Walter Robinson Lane in Acadia Parish shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed Monique Carrier of Crowley was driving a 2003 Kia Rio. She was traveling south on LA 13 and crossed the centerline into the northbound travel lane. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Karen M. Bollich of Eunice, was traveling north on LA 13. Carrier overcorrected in an attempt to steer back into the southbound lane, which caused her car to turn sideways into the path of Bollich. The front of Bollich’s car struck the driver’s door on Carrier’s car.

Karen M. Bollich, 65, of Eunice suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Bollich was wearing a seatbelt. Carrier was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. It is unknown where or not she was wearing a seatbelt.

Toxicology results have been submitted for both drivers to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.