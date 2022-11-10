HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — In the early hours of the morning a Houma man suffered from fatal injuries in car crash on Thursday (Nov. 9th).

Shortly after 2:00 a.m Louisiana State Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette belonging to 48-year-old Cody Schexnayder.

Investigators reported that Schexnayder, was heading east on Thompson Road Extension near hwy 56 at a high speeding rate. His car traveled off the road, landed in a ditch and being spiraling multiple times before stopping.

Schexnayder suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of accident. A passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details on the passenger’s condition is unknown.

At this time investigators suspect that Schexnayder may have been under the influence at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was collected to confirm.

The crash is still under further investigation, at this time there are no new details available.

Houma PD encourages all drives to practice safe driving standards while on the road. According to State Troopers they have investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 47 deaths in 2022 within that area.