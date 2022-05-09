CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A fatal boating accident early Friday morning in Calcasieu Parish leaves a Texas man dead.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), agents and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unmanned vessel moving in circles with a body in the water in the West Cove area of Calcasieu Lake around 7:30 a.m Friday morning.

The man was identified as Ryan M. McLelland, 41 of Dayton, Texas. According to McLelland’s family, he left to go fishing around 5:30 a.m.

LDWF is leading the investigation for this incident. Agents believe that McLelland was ejected from his 19 or 20-foot vessel with the vessel still in motion and then struck while in the water.

McLelland’s body was turned over to the Cameron Parish Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing his engine kill switch or personal flotation device at the time of the incident.