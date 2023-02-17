FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department has released municipal ordinance violations due to juvenile crime activities within the city limits.

Due to the increasing amount of crime that involves juveniles in Farmerville, La., the Farmerville Police Department will begin strictly enforcing the ordinances involving juveniles and parental responsibility.

Citizens can view the ordinances released by Farmerville Police in the sections below.

Sec. 11.5-31. – Definitions.

A public place shall include, but not be limited to, any store, shop, restaurant, tavern, bowling alley, cafe, theater, drugstore, pool room, shipping center, and any other place devoted to the amusement or entertainment of the general public. It shall also include the front or immediate area of the above.

Sec. 11.5-32. – Curfew for Minors.

It shall be unlawful for any minor to remain, idle, wander, stroll, or play in any public place either on foot or to cruise about without a set destination in any vehicle in, about, or upon any place in the city between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., Friday through Saturday, unless accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult person having custody or control of such minor or unless the minor is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed or permitted by his parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor of where the presence of a such minor is connected with or required by some legitimate employment, trade, profession or occupation.

Sec. 11.5-33. – Responsibility of Owners of Public Places.

It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation operating or having charge of any public place to knowingly permit or suffer the presence of minors under the age of 18 between the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:00 am, Sunday through Thursday, and between the hours of 12:00 am and 5:00 am, Friday through Saturday.

Sec. 11.5-34. – Parents’ Responsibility.

It shall be unlawful for the parent, guardian, or other adult person having custody or control of any minor under the age of 18 to suffer or permit or by inefficient control to allow such person to be on the streets or sidewalks or on or in any public property or public place within the town between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., Friday through Saturday. However, the provisions of this section do not apply to minors accompanied by their parent, guardian, custodian, or other adult person having the care, custody, or control of the minor, or if the minor is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed by his parent, guardian, custodian or other adult having the care and custody of the minor or if the parent, guardian or another adult person herein has made a missing person notification to the police department.

Sec. 11.5-35. – Special Functions.

Any minor attending a special function or entertainment of any church, school, club, or other organization that requires such minor to be out at a later hour than that called for in section 11.5-32 shall be exempt from the provisions of this section, provided the school, church, club or other organization shall register in advance with the chief of police or his designate to have the minors stay out to this later hour. The registrant shall state the time the function or entertainment shall end, and the minors who attend the function shall be required to be in their homes or usual places of abode within one-half hour after the function is ended.

Sec. 11.5-36. – Procedures.

Any police officer, upon finding a minor in violation of section 11.5-32, shall ascertain the name and address of such minor and warn the minor that he is in violation of curfew and shall direct the minor to proceed at once to his or her home or usual place of adobe. The police officers shall report such action to the chief of the police department who in turn shall notify the parents, guardian, or person having custody or control of the minor.

Sec. 11.5-37. – Penalties

Any minor violating the provisions of this section shall be dealt with in accordance with the juvenile court law and procedure. Any parent, guardian, or other adult person having the care and custody of a minor violating this section shall, after having been previously notified under section 11.5-36 of this article, be fined not more than $200.00, plus court cost, or 30 days or both for each offense.

If such minor refuses to heed such warning or direction by any police officer or refuses to give such police officer his correct name an address, or if the minor has been warned on a previous occasion that he or she is in violation of curfew, he or she shall be taken to the police department and the parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of such minor shall be notified to come and take charge of the minor. If the parent, guardian or other adult person above cannot be located or fails to come and take charge of the minor, the minor shall be released to the juvenile authorities. Farmerville Police Department

For more information, contact authorities at 318-368-2226.