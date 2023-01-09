FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La.
The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular and mobile pantry distributions, agency partner pantries, and feeding sites.
It’s a wonderful thing, and we were happy to help with the effort. Foster Farms has a history of donating, and we’re very grateful to them and everyone else involved, including Governor John Bel Edwards’ office and Mayor John Crow of Farmerville, for helping to provide meals to Louisiana families this winter.Mike Strain, LDAF Commissioner