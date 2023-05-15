FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mothers’ Day is here, and Farmerville Flowers says business has been ‘blooming’. This traditional Mother’s Day gift is still going strong.

“I remember back when I got a dozen roses and how it made me feel. Do you remember how it made you feel? You feel loved. Roses are beautiful,” said Gayle Taylor, owner of Farmerville Flowers.

Taylor says some of people’s favorite flower colors on Mother’s Day range from pink, white, and red.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“That is usually the basic colors, but that’s what they want. They want a dozen, half of a dozen. Some want a $250 arrangement. And one at $300 for Mother’s Day. It’s just an age-old tradition, I guess.”

But they sell more than just roses. Gayle and Dale Taylor have been in the flower business for four decades. Their flower business has been part of the community for every occasion, especially the tough ones.

“A lot of people forget about their deceased mothers. And they come by and get flowers for the cemetery. And that’s what I’ve done for four days; it’s to build funeral flowers for the cemetery.

“Having this business together is like a ministry to us. We are right across from the funeral home, and we see a lot of people there on their worst days. And we are able to help people, you know, time is hard,” explained Dale Chester Taylor, co-owner of Farmerville Flowers.

This couple say they are committed to continuing serving their community as long as they can.

Gayle says flowers will always remain one of the hottest items for mothers day.

“Someone loves somebody.”

Farmerville Flowers also delivers across the state.