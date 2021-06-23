Famous Louisiana rapper “granted parole to community supervision with conditions.”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday was a big day for Rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr.

Phipps took part in a Zoom meeting with the The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole.

The Zoom meeting can be seen below:

According to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole, “Offender Phipps was granted parole to community supervision with conditions.”

Despite it being a unanimous vote by the board, the release date for Phipps Jr. is not known at this time.

Gov. Edwards granted Mac Phipps clemency in April of this year.

McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. has been serving time in prison since his manslaughter conviction in September of 2001.