BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Bastrop Police Department arrested 58-year-old Patrice D. Ukeju, of Bastrop. However, someone recorded the arrest that showed Bastrop Police Department Captain Gerald Givens dragging Ukeju on the ground with her pants around her ankles.

NBC 10’s Jesse Davis spoke with Ukeju’s family about the arrest. Watch the video posted above to hear their story.