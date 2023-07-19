LAFAYETTE, La. (WNTZ) – The Stuller Family Foundation has generously donated $13,540 to the Keep Us Cool Campaign- for critical A/C repairs for Faith House, a local domestic violence crisis center.

Faith House is both elated and touched to make this announcement. We would like to officially recognize the Stuller Family Foundation as presenting sponsor of our Keep Us Cool Campaign. Stuller Family Foundation has helped us officially meet our goal of covering the costs to replace our shelter air conditioner.

While on the second week of no working AC in their offices and communal living areas, Faith House launched their Keep Us Cool campaign in late June. Since then, countless people and organizations from the community have responded to the call for help. Throughout this process, we have been BLOWN AWAY with the contributions and support from those both close and afar.

Stuller Family Foundation and their bountiful contribution, in addition to all the other substantial

contributions, has allowed Faith House to entirely replace the outdated air conditioning unit. While Faith House continues to make fundraising efforts to recoup the remainder of the funds spent on repairs, the help of everyone involved has allowed us to feel the cool breeze of hope for our future.

“Our partnership with the Stuller Family Foundation has been vital as we pursue our mission to save and transform the lives of survivors of domestic violence. The Stuller Family Foundation continues to provide visionary leadership in philanthropy throughout our community. We are

thankful for their support and friendship all these years. Together we are making a difference for

victims of violence and today we continue along the way with a cool breeze in the air.” Billi Lacombe, Executive Director Faith House, Inc.

Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center whose mission is to provide safety, shelter, empowerment, and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and their children. The center

has six components: an emergency shelter, a non-residential program, a transitional housing program, a permanent housing program, a 24-hour crisis line, and a public education program.

Faith House provides services in seven parishes throughout south and central Louisiana. To learn

more about domestic violence and Faith House services visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com.