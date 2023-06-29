ACADIANA PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – It’s mid-summertime here in South Louisiana and the community is cooking. We’ve been put on broil over here at Faith House, experiencing issues with our air conditioning being out in the resident common areas and the staff offices at shelter. While our staff has never had any problems rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty, the air is beginning to get a little thick in here. Although a summer bummer, that has not and will not stop us from continuing to work through it. Since working through the pandemic, nothing can get in the way of us serving our survivors. Like the temperature, we’ve kept our spirits at record highs to push through and adapt to working in this sauna like climate. We’ve grown a new appreciation for portable air conditioners and sno-cones. The expression of putting our sweat and tears into this has taken on a whole new, quite literal meaning. Most importantly, we continue to stay in this all together and act as a team.

However, our organization knows that our staff alone does not make up our entire team. The community is such a vital part of our team and our continued operations. Without community support, we would not be able to operate and serve the way we do. Therefore, we are asking the community to help us keep things cool over here. Unexpected AC repairs are not only costly, but they are not in the budget for us right now. We’ve set a goal to help cover the various costs. Your donation could chill things out around here for us. Your gift through sponsorship or donation would be a breath of fresh air (literally). As always, through heat waves and hurricanes, we are loyal and proud to serve such an incredible community. Thank you all in advance for helping us escape the heat and get back on our feet.

To donate visit our website at www.faithhouseacadiana.com or email Ella@faithhouseacadiana.com

Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center whose mission is to provide safety, shelter, empowerment, and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and their children. The center has six components: an emergency shelter, a non-residential program, a transitional housing program, a permanent housing program, a 24-hour crisis line, and a public education program.

Faith House provides services in seven parishes throughout south and central Louisiana. To learn

more about domestic violence and Faith House services visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com

Toll Free Crisis Line: 1-888-411-1333