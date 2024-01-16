Bawcomville, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Volunteers at the Faith Community of Hope Church in Bawcomville are giving out items to the less fortunate this winter season.

Scott Howell, pastor of Faith Community of Hope, says that this initiative began in 2020 and is something that they have loved to continue.

Howell says that each Wednesday at around 6 p.m., meals are prepared for these individuals. They will then go on the street and give out hot meals to those who need them.

On January 13th, volunteers handed out items such as jackets, shirts, boots, and propane tanks for heat. They do this quite often.

Howell loves seeing the smiles that these gestures put on everyone’s face and that they now know everyone they have come in contact with.

If you would like to donate yourself, you may reach Scott Howell at (318) 652-1285.