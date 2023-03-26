BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Sunday, March 26 helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of two pilots with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a related Temporary Flight Restriction Notice for the area.

The restriction, which is in effect from Sunday, 11:10 p.m. until Monday, 5:59 p.m., does not allow pilots to operate aircraft in the airspace detailed below.

Image credit: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

The only pilots allowed to operate in the above airspace are Relief ACFT Ops under the direction of an FAA official.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the deadly crash occurred in a rural area of Erwinville, and the FAA is leading an investigation into the incident.