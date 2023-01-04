GALLIANO, LA. (KLFY) — The Federal Aviation Administration has released its final report on the helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 29.

One flight crew member and three passengers were killed in the crash, which took place on an oil rig about 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.

According to the report, the Bell 407 helicopter had arrived at West Delta 106 platform at 8:19 a.m. with four passengers on board.

“The four passengers were dropped off and three passengers boarded the aircraft,” the report said. “The rotorcraft departed WD106 enroute to Galliano, La. and crashed back onto the helideck during takeoff, subsequently breaking apart, and fell into the Gulf of Mexico.”

Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s 8th District, said the oil platform is operated by Houston-based Walter Oil and Gas. Weather didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, Hernandez said, as there were no reports of storms in the area Thursday.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the helicopter was owned by Rotorcraft Leasing Company. The crash came just two weeks after another Rotorcraft helicopter crashed near Terrebonne Bay, leaving three people stranded until they were eventually rescued by the Coast Guard.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.