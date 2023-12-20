WASHINGTON, D.C., (KLFY) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding over $1.7 million to Lafayette Regional Airport for future development.

Congressman Clay Higgins (R) announced Wednesday that the FAA is awarding $965,858 to update the airport master plan narrative report and layout plan to address key issues, objectives, and goals. They are also receiving $743,433 to conduct an airport energy efficiency assessment. The total funding is just over $1.7 million.

“While I opposed the Infrastructure Bill in its entirety as a matter of principle, some of the proposals within the bill were programs we support. Ultimately, the bill became law, and the funding has been allocated,” said Congressman Higgins. “My office will continue to advocate for the advancement of Louisiana projects to ensure that South Louisiana receives the tools needed for economic development so that we may better serve our communities and this great nation.”

The funding is provided through the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program and is authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Latest Stories