BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, ExxonMobil has become known for recruiting students and assisting them in the development of useful career-building skills.

The multinational oil and gas corporation announced Monday that it will continue to do so over the summer as it has invited ten local students to join its high school crafts internship program.

The eight-week paid internship program will introduce the students to high-demand industry craft careers.

19-year-old Texan becomes youngest African American to graduate law school in US

The teen participants will be mentored by employees and job-shadow ExxonMobil craft specialists to provide them with a better idea of what job opportunities are open to them.

Craft careers can include job roles such as millwrights, electricians, pipefitters, welders and process technicians.

Click here to learn more about ExxonMobil’s opportunities for students.