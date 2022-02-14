BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A statewide burn ban has been put into place, effective Tuesday.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have issued a cease and desist order for all private burning in the state. Any private burning can only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

The order will go into effect at 8:00 a.m., Feb. 15 and will remain in place until further notice. Violation of this order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.