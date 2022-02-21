GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Emergency crews began working an explosion at the Marathon Garyville Refinery on Monday, February 21.

The incident was confirmed by the St. John Emergency Management Office just before 10 a.m.

Authorities with the St. John Sheriff’s Office say no injuries or deaths were reported in the incident.

WGNO spoke to neighbors of the facility to gauge their reactions. Norco resident Ryan Brewer recalls his experience of the explosion:

“I was standing in the kitchen, just making breakfast. It was kind of weird because at the same time I closed my refrigerator door, our house shook pretty violently. Living around here, we’re used to things like this happening. It was violent so we didn’t think it was a transformer or anything. So the house shook and we went outside, assuming it was one of the plants right here in Norco and a few minutes later I check Facebook and found out it wasn’t.”

Louisiana State Police temporarily closed down Airline Highway between LA 54 and West 10th Street. The road has since reopened near Marathon.

The refinery issued a statement regarding the explosion on Monday morning:

Marathon Petroleum is responding to a fire at its Garyville, Louisiana, refinery that began at approximately 9:30 a.m. Central Time. All employees and contract workers have been accounted for. One contract worker sustained an injury and is currently being evaluated at a local healthcare facility as a precaution. Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and local emergency responders have been notified. The safety of responders, employees, contractors, and the community is our top priority as we work to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.