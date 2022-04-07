BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement reports a disturbing increase in parents being accused of killing their own children, and the cases in Louisiana are steadily rising.

Experts said the killing of children by their own parents is called filicide. 90 percent of cases are biological parents, while 10 percent are stepparents. Experts are seeing more mothers being arrested than fathers.

Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a parent to give up a newborn up to 60 days old by bringing the baby to an emergency designated facility.

Parents can also text HOME to 741741 to connect to crisis counselors 24/7.

To report child abuse or neglect, 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437) toll-free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.