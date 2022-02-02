MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of White Street in reference to a train accident. According to a witness, the victim stepped in front of the oncoming train and was struck.

Once the victim was struck by the train, the witness exited their vehicle and came to the victim’s aid. The victim managed to communicate with the witness as the witness contacted authorities to come to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The age of the victim is unknown at this time. We will update you once we receive more information.