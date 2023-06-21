SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A town hall slated for Shreveport, held by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding their civil “pattern or practice” investigation into the State of Louisiana and Louisiana State Police, was postponed Tuesday evening due to the storm recovery.

A new date for the town hall has yet to be set.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating allegations of use of excessive force and discriminatory policing. The town hall was slated to be held at the David Raines Branch Library on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The DOJ is traveling the state hosting town halls to give people a chance to learn more about the investigation and share their perspectives and their experiences with Louisiana State Police.

According to the DOJ, the investigation will include a comprehensive review of LSP policies, training, supervision, and force investigations.

“Protecting the civil rights of all Americans and building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve are among the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This investigation, like all of our pattern or practice investigations, will seek to promote the transparency, accountability, and public trust that is essential to public safety.”

The investigation will also examine the systems of accountability, including misconduct complaint intake, investigation, review, and discipline.

According to the DOJ, the investigation is separate from any federal criminal investigation of LSP troopers.