AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On March 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 361 south of Louisiana Highway 362. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Ronald V. Turner.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Turner, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 361. For reasons still under investigation, Turner’s vehicle left the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment before overturning onto its roof.

Turner, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 deaths.