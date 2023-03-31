SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Families are invited to help release 27,000 ladybugs and find 10,000 Easter eggs on Saturday at The American Rose Center, where more than 7,000 rose bushes are beginning to bloom.

The eggs will be hidden for four age categories, and kids who find silver or gold eggs will receive prizes. Children ages 1-2 will hunt for eggs at 11:00 a.m., ages 3-4 at 11:30 a.m., 5-7 at 1:00 p.m., and 8-10 at 1:30 p.m.

The Roseland Express will welcome all aboard as Easter-themed games for children, such as cornhole and egg-in-spoon races, will keep the entire family entertained until the Easter bunny arrives. Kids can make sidewalk art, enjoy face painting, plant a sunflower to take home and participate in a nature scavenger hunt.

Entry is $10 per person or $25 per carload.

A concession stand will be loaded down with hot dogs and funnel cakes.

The ladybug release will be held at noon, where kids will learn how helpful ladybugs are for rose bushes.

The event ends at 2:00 p.m., but the park will remain open until 5:00 p.m.

For more information about The American Rose Center, visit their website.