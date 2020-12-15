Eunice man convicted of killing three family members released from prison

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 49-year-old Eunice man convicted of killing his mother, father and brother in 1988 has been released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Chad Young’s 1988 Eunice High School yearbook photo (Eunice Today)

Chad Young was 17 years old when the murders took place in southeast St. Landry Parish. In November 1988, authorities arrived to find the bodies of Young’s father, Lucas Young, 42, his mother, Rebecca Young, 38, and his 15-year-old brother, Chris. The family’s home had also been set ablaze.

In 1992, Young pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and faced three sentences to life in prison.

But in 2017, Young pleaded down to three counts of manslaughter in line with a 2012 Supreme Court decision that barred mandatory life sentences for offenders under the age of 18.

On the day of that district court hearing, about 50 members of the Young family were present. Many were opposed to the lighter sentence for the triple killings, local media reported.

On Nov. 26, 2020, he was released after serving 32 year in prison.

News 10 reached out to Young’s attorney, Edward Lopez, for comment about his client’s release, but calls have not yet been returned.