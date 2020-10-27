Eunice High closes for COVID-19 outbreak until Nov. 4

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Eunice High School will be closed to in-person learning until at least Nov. 4 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the staff, according to the St. Landry Parish School Board.

At least five positive cases were reported as of the afternoon of Oct. 26. The school board closed the campus out of an abundance of caution. Staff are not being allowed in the building, and the school will be undergoing cleaning, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Students and staff, meanwhile, will engage in virtual instruction, and the Nov. 4 date to return to in-person instruction is contingent upon “what the data tells us about the number of COVID-19 cases in the Eunice area.”

Arrangements are being made by the district’s Child Nutrition Department to provide grab-and-go meals for EHS students at the Central Middle School campus. More details on lunches will be forthcoming.

“It is important to note that there is no evidence that schools in the Eunice area have had an increase in positive cases, nor is there any indicationthat higher transmission rates in these neighborhoods are due to school buildings being open,” stated Principal Mitchell Fontenot. “The step to close the buildings is one of many steps being taken to help reduce transmission in the Eunice area. Additionally, the Louisiana National Guard and Office of Public Health will be providing COVID-19 testing on Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eunice High School parking lot.”