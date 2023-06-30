ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — Estherwood Police have asked the public for help finding a missing woman.
According to a post on the Estherwood PD’s Facebook page, Amber Faith Langlinais has not contacted family for two months.
Langlinais is described as 34 years old, 4 feet 9 inches tall, between 130-140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has the names Ayden and Derek tattooed on her forearms, “My Brother’s Keeper” and a koi fish tattooed on her legs and “Jailhouse Graffiti” on her fingers.
The post says that she was last seen in Lake Charles.
Anyone with information on Langlinais’s whereabouts is asked to call Stephanie at 337-458-6578 or Tiisha at 337-250-8299.
