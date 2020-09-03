Entergy says it will take weeks to get power back up in Lake Charles area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Entergy has more than 8,000 people on the ground in

southwest Louisiana to rebuild a power grid severely damaged by Hurricane Laura’s 150

mph sustained winds.

All nine transmission lines that deliver power into the Lake Charles area are currently out of service as a result of storm damage to multiple structures and spans of wire. A significant number of transmission structures were damaged beyond repair and require complete replacement.

Entergy Louisiana expects to energize the first of its transmission lines into Lake Charles in two weeks. With this first source energized, the priority is to reenergize other transmission

facilities required to restart power generation sources within the Lake Charles area,

including Calcasieu Plant and Lake Charles Power Station. These generating sources will

allow Entergy Louisiana to power some critical community infrastructure and essential

services such as hospitals, other utilities and public safety, as well as restoration of some

customers.

“We understand going without power for this extended period will be challenging, and

this is not the news customers want to hear. But we have thousands of workers dedicated to

rebuilding our grid as quickly as they safely can to return some normalcy to our customers’

lives,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana

president and CEO.

A breakdown of the damaged infrastructure in southwest Louisiana includes

approximately 1,000 transmission structures, 6,637 broken poles, 2,926 transformers and 338

miles of downed distribution wire.

The statewide breakdown of distribution system damages includes 8,436 poles, 3,434

transformers and 463 miles of downed wire.

