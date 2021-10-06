Entergy responds to possible large fine from Nuclear Regulatory Commission

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Entergy Operations Inc. is facing the possibility of a $150,000 fine from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The fine stems from “three willful violations of agency requirements at the River Bend nuclear power plant,” according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

That plant is located in St. Francisville and managed by Entergy.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission spelled out the violations involved:

• On Aug. 13, 2018, a proctor made an unauthorized copy of an exam after thinking he had

lost pages of the exam taken by the examinee. He then falsified answers on behalf of the

examinee and submitted it.

• On Sept. 1, 2019, a non-licensed operator assigned to the plant’s control building failed to

properly complete a tour of all areas as required.

• On March 31, 2020, a senior reactor operator provided a key to a maintenance supervisor

who was not authorized to receive it and the supervisor accessed a room containing

cybersecurity-related equipment.

Entergy was made aware of these violations at a virtual meeting on Aug 16.

Entergy has responded to the “willful violations of NRC requirements,”

Entergy takes issues of integrity very seriously and does not tolerate willful violations of NRC requirements, or of Entergy policies and procedures. Entergy has high standards and has established multiple layers of oversight to prevent and detect lapses of integrity. That oversight resulted in Entergy’s identification of these issues, which we then reported to the NRC. Entergy also took extensive corrective actions to prevent recurrence of these behaviors. We continue to emphasize the importance of integrity with our workforce in training, communications and oversight, and we appreciate the NRC’s partnership in this regard.

Entergy can ask for a neutral third-party mediator or dispute the $150,000 fine during a 60-day window.