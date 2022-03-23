NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Emergency crews have been working through the night to restore power in ravaged areas of Orleans and St. Bernard parishes following the devastating tornado that struck Tuesday night.

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have gathered crews from across the state to access, repair and rebuild portions of the electric system and restore power to thousands of customers across Louisiana.

According to Entergy, approximately 5,000 remained without electric service in the hardest-hit areas of Arabi and New Orleans East as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Approximately 90 poles, 50 transformers and 100 spans of wire have been identified as damaged and in need of repair or replacement.

In addition, three transmission line segments, including one that runs through the marsh near Parish Road in Chalmette and diverts toward New Orleans, were impacted and a substation in Arabi was severely damaged.

“It’s never something you want to hear, that our communities were greatly affected by severe weather, and lives, forever changed,” said John Hawkins, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy in Louisiana. “The damage is extensive, and in some areas, this will be a total rebuild of the electric system. Together, we will pick up the pieces and bring a sense of normalcy back to our communities.”

He added, “Our commitment at Entergy is to get the lights back on and stand with our customers every step of the way.”