Entergy gives latest estimated power restoration dates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Entergy is working hard to get power back on for Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida.

As of 8:45 a.m. on Friday, September 3, there are over 700,000 customers without power in the state.

Entergy is providing an updated list of estimated dates when customers should have their power restored:

Image courtesy of Entergy

“We understand the extreme difficulty of living without power, and hope that these estimated times of restoration can help customers better plan and prepare for the coming days, and for those in the hardest-hit areas, weeks ahead,” said Rod West, Entergy group president, utility operations. “We recognize the hardship this historic storm has wrought on our communities and across our region. We ask that our customers remain safe, and we appreciate their extended patience. Please know that thousands of employees and contractors are currently in the field working day and night to restore power. We will continue working until every community is restored.”

Damage assessment by Entergy has produced these findings:

14,000 damaged or destroyed poles

2,223 damaged or destroyed transformers

155 destroyed transmission structures

If you have further questions about Entergy’s restoration efforts, visit Entergy Hurricane Ida Recovery.