First feature in five-part series: The Dicus brothers take a swing at little league

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Children in central Louisiana are being introduced to the joys of America’s favorite pastime – softball – thanks to the efforts of Devin and Jeremy Dicus, coaches for a Cleco-sponsored little league team. The brothers, who are Cleco employees, work with 12 young players on the importance of teamwork, healthy competition and how to have fun.

“We volunteer to coach because our little girls love the game. It’s great being out there with them and seeing these kids grow and how they develop from playing the game,” said Jeremy

Dicus, Cleco financial system analyst.

Devin and Jeremy’s experiences on the field and with Cleco run deep. The brothers, who are

currently coaching fall ball, have attended every practice and game for the past two seasons

and hope to continue their involvement with the team.

“The first little league team I played on as a child was a Cleco-sponsored team,” said Devin

Dicus, Cleco Power distribution operations control operator. “It’s a special experience coaching

my daughter on the field where I once played baseball.”

The brothers hope their involvement inspires other community members and their co-workers to

engage in local volunteer opportunities and find a way to give back. “Cleco has supported us from the beginning, so that we can focus on the children as well as enjoy the game. This support has been a blessing, and we could not have done it without the company’s support,” Jeremy said.

The Dicus brothers’ involvement with local little league teams is just one way Cleco is in the

community. “Cleco is committed to supporting and strengthening neighborhoods within its 24-parish service area through employee volunteerism and financial contributions in STEM education, youth programming, health and wellness, low-income, diversity and employee- upported causes,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “These stories demonstrate our commitment to the communities where we live, work and serve.”

