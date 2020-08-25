Emotions run high in Lafayette after driver appears to run through protestors at gas station where Treyford Pellerin was killed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The driver of a pick-up truck who attempted to enter the Shell gas station where 31-year-old Treyford Pellerin was gunned down last week by Lafayette Police, got into a heated argument with protestors who said he tried to run over them as he pulled into the lot.

KLFY obtained video of the incident which happened late Monday at the Shell gas station at 2103 Northeast Evangeline Thurway.

The driver, who has not been identified, was still on scene when police arrived and was eventually let go.

No injuries were reported.

One protestor, who could be heard telling the driver that there were plenty of stations he could have chosen to get gas, says he purposely chose the one that had its entrance blocked by protestors demanding justice for Pellerin.

“This man tried to kill us, the protestor said, and this is exactly why we are protesting.”