Emergency rental assistance available for tenants impacted by Covid-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state received federal funding that will help tenants impacted by Covid-19 pay their rent.

Edwards said the state has been promised $24 million but only has $7 million available.

The funding will be distributed through the Louisiana Housing Corporation. The Executive Director, Keith Cunningham said, the funding will be paid directly to the landlord or property management company.

To be eligible, tenants must:

Rent an apartment or house in Louisiana

Have a valid and current written lease signed by the landlord

Have lost income because of COVID-19

Be at risk of being evicted

Income is at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Income requirements range from $13,500 for one person to $25,450 for eight persons.

Cunningham said there were some who would not be eligible for assistance, including those already receiving government rental assistance and those in public housing.

Those who are eligible should move quickly because funding is first-come, first served.

Cunningham said recipients could be eligible for assistance with up to three months of back rent owed and up to three months of rental assistance going forward.

Monies will not be made available to tenants, but will instead go directly to landlords. Cunningham recommended that tenants be in constant communication with their landlords.

Tenants can begin the process of applying today by visiting louisianarenthelp.com or calling 211 to apply by phone.