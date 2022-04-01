ST. JOSEPH, MO. (KLFY) – The car belonging to Ella Goodie was found this morning in St. Joseph, Missouri.

According to Louisiana State Police, Ella Goodie’s vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5 was found by the St. Joseph Police Department in St. Joseph Missouri. Detectives and investigators with Louisiana State Police, Scott Police, and St. Joseph Police Department will continue to work alongside each other to locate Goodie who is still missing.

If you have any additional information concerning the whereabouts of Ella Quiana Goodie, please contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194 or Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.

FBI, US Marshals Service now involved in search for missing Scott woman Ella Goodie