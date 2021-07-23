Elderly man passes away after single vessel fatality on Grand Bayou, investigation ongoing

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 71-year-old John Sutton, of Thibodaux passed away after a single vessel incident on July 22.

The deadly incident took place on Grand Bayou.

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the scene around 12 p.m.

An investigation found that “Sutton was following another vessel when his boat began to take on water and he entered the water without a personal flotation device,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Ruston Police release photo of vehicle believed to have struck 2-year-old child in Ruston

The 71-year-old man had a hard time staying above water and the vessel in front turned around to assist Sutton.

Sutton was pulled from the water and taken ashore by a man in the vessel who came back to help.

Neither that man or members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to bring Sutton back to life.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office is in the process of determining the cause of death.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated that “it is unknown at this time what caused Sutton’s vessel to take on water and for him to enter the water.”