Courtesy of the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal house fire in Greensburg on Sunday afternoon.

According to state fire marshals (SFM), the St. Helena Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Louise Lane around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, firefighters found an elderly man in a bedroom.

According to the St. Helena’s Coroners Office, the victim has not yet been identified, but the man is believed to be 74 years old.

SFM deputies could pinpoint the fire’s origin to come from the living room.