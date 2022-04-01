PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (AP) — An 83-year-old man has been released on bond after allegedly shooting his wife in their home in Louisiana.

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Marvin Stephens on Wednesday after the shooting at the couple’s property off Highway 42 east of Airline Highway, news outlets reported.

The victim, identified as Patricia Stephens, was airlifted to a hospital where she later died. Her husband was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was released Thursday after posting $85,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Chief of Criminal Operations Donald Capello said the Stephens family told investigators the suspect suffers from dementia.

“It was said by some of the family members, obviously a medical professional would have to confirm that. You know he was an 83-year-old male, so he was a little older, frail like an 83-year-old person would be,” Capello said.

Deputies released no other details as to what may have led to the shooting.

“It’s just a tragic event, it’s never pleasant to see a domestic violence incident, especially with people of that age and that stature, obviously dealing with two older people it’s sad to see that and my heart goes out to the family, I really feel for the family, that really hits hard for all of the family members.”

District attorney Ricky Babin said if this case goes to trial, and the family still claims Stephens has dementia, a mental competency test will be performed.

The case remains under investigation.