All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — A 15-year-old person of interest has been taken into custody for the homicide of an elderly Franklin Parish man.

On February 13, 2023, at 7:06 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mason Street in Winnsboro, La. in reference to a male found deceased. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the victim’s demise was due to a homicide.

NBC 10 has learned that the victim was identified as 79-year-old Benjamin Scott. After deputies initiated an investigation, they discovered that a 15-year-old male was a person of interest and he was placed in custody on February 13, 2023, at 10:41 PM.

The person of interest has been charged with Second-Degree Murder. According to authorities, the incident remains under investigation.