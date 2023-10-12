SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who saved his mother after being held at gunpoint lived to tell his story reflects on how that night changed his life after the man guilty of pulling the trigger was sentenced on Wednesday.

“People say that I am a hero but I wish I could say yes yes, I am a hero but I have no idea what I did so I can’t take all the credit for that I’m just happy to be here,” said Manager of El Compadre Mexican Restaurant Juan Zuniga.

Juan saved his mother 6 years ago after she was held at gunpoint outside of El Compadre Mexican Restaurant 23-year-old Devonta Davis pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse when Juan jumped in to save her.

“I don’t have much recollection of that day I don’t know what happened or what I did, but I just know that my mom needed assistance and I went to help her out, and it was not a good idea to do that. But I’m glad I was the one that was hurt and it is not her, and I am just glad to be okay, she was not harmed by this,” said Zuniga

He was shot twice and spent months in the hospital. After recovering he had to start his life over.

“I would say that I and okay I am missing a right lung it collapsed and had to be removed stuff that is physically demanding I wo be able to perform to the best of my abilities. I really can’t swim as much as I was able to. I wasn’t much of a runner before but now I can’t run at all just carrying heavy objects for a long time it’s just…a burden for me as well, so,” said Zuniga

He says the incident was traumatic but it has brought his family closer together.

“It was truly tragic going through all that stuff I mean losing my dad then almost losing me, from what my mom says it was it was truly a devastating experience,” said Zuniga.