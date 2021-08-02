Edwards to give update on mask mandate on Monday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will give an update Monday on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 surge and if mask mandates will be reinstated.

The news conference is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. BRPROUD.com will stream the governor’s news conference live here and on the BRPROUD app.

Louisiana is the leading nation in the number of new COVID cases per capita and remains one of the bottom 5 states in administering vaccinations.

Edwards and Louisiana’s health officer say vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow what one Louisiana hospital official calls an “accelerating” rate of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on pace to set a record in the state next week.

Getting vaccinated means you’re less likely to catch COVID-19 & it means you’re much less likely to have a severe reaction if you do. Wearing a mask helps prevent spreading the virus among both the vaccinated & unvaccinated. Please wear a mask & please get vaccinated. #lagov pic.twitter.com/hV3u8sj6Th — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 1, 2021

Edwards said he’s been asked by health officials around the state to impose a mandate. Warner Thomas, CEO of Ochsner Health system, told reporters Friday afternoon that he was one of them. “We see this accelerating, not getting better,” Warner said,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.