Edwards makes ‘Call to Action’ in video encouraging more COVID compliance as cases increase ahead of the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – There’a a call to action from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“The holiday season is upon us, but unfortunately, so is COVID-19,” said Edwards.

He released a video Friday urging more people to wear masks and social distance, especially during the holidays. Edwards pointed out that the state is at a crucial moment in the battle against COVID-19.

To my fellow Louisianans, I implore you: We are in a third surge of COVID. I have seen too many of our fellow Louisianans lose their lives because of this terrible disease. Please take COVID seriously this Thanksgiving. #lagov pic.twitter.com/8GG4e3Ns9Z — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 20, 2020

The video comes as Louisiana is seeing a third surge in cases with hospitalizations rising quickly.

Edwards echoed his message during a meeting Friday with the Reslient Louisiana Commission.

Edwards expressed, “Just because someone is your very, very close friend or relative, If they don’t live in that same household with you, there is a very real danger. The danger is more real, more pronounced today than it was before because the community spread is so much higher as evidenced by the increasing positivity rates.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 4,814 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since November 19, 2020. The total number of cases reported to the state is 216,709.



Of these cases, 4,269 are confirmed cases and 545 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/4e0pFZeczA — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) November 20, 2020

Edwards said Louisiana remains in the phase three reopening and they are constantly looking at the numbers to determine next steps.

The CDC is advising people not to travel this Thanksgiving because of the current surge in cases and it could be the same way for Christmas.

“If you have members of your family that are susceptible. Meaning they meet any of the risk factors or they’ve been sick. They told you they’re ill. Please ask them to uninvite themselves to your event,” said Coletta Barrett with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

These are non-traditional steps we are all being urged to take this holiday season, so we can hopefully give thanks together, next year.

Edwards added, “Now, more than ever, we must work together to keep our families and our neighbors safe. If we do that, I am confident that soon we will be able to gather around the table together again.”

