BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A New Orleans native who sang with the Southern University Choir and toured the U.S. to perform for jazz fans across the nation is set to take the stage before a Baton Rouge audience next month.

Image Credit: EBR Library

Ed Perkins and the jazz band named in his honor will perform Wednesday, July 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Visitors who enjoy this free concert will hear the unforgettable sounds of well-known favorites and salutes to influential jazz artists.

Click here for additional information on the Ed Perkins Jazz Band’s upcoming performance.