(WGNO) — I had to laugh when Ed Orgeron was mentioned as a head coach candidate at Northwestern.



Somebody didn’t do their homework.

Ed Orgeron is qualified for the job, for sure. But at Northwestern, in the hallowed halls of academia in the Big Ten, a guy from South Louisiana with an unusual dialect would be a fish out of water.



‘Coach O’ is a Southern football coach. If he coached in the South again, I would get it. That’s where he belongs.



For years, Tulane always talked about the right fit to coach its football team.



But, the best hires at Tulane had one thing in common – they were southern football coaches or coaches who have spent a lot of time coaching in this part of the country.



Think about it.

Jim Pittman, Mack Brown, Tommy Bowden, Willie Fritz – they all fit that profile.



One of the best things about Willie Fritz, other than the fact that he knows what he’s doing, is that he’s relatable.



He gets us.



Not everyone does.



That’s why when heard Ed Orgeron connected to Evanston, Ill., I couldn’t help but laugh.



That would be a South Louisiana fish truly out of his element.

