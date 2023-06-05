(WGNO) — On Friday, Louisiana college baseball fans saw Tulane and LSU meet in the Baton Rouge Regional.



And I’m here to tell you that whether Tulane is the first eliminated or the regional winner, what they did last week is, in my opinion, one of – if not the best story – of the college baseball postseason so far.



The fact that they entered the American Athletic Conference tournament a No.7 seed with a 15-39 overall record, and finished with their first conference title in program history is incredible.



Tulane went 4-1 with two wins over Houston, a win over Memphis, and a program-defining win over East Carolina to earn the automatic bid in regionals and essentially right the wrong they have experienced since February.



Green Wave head coach Jay Uhlman and company deserve a lot of credit for where they are right now.



The Wave endured an off-season battle with the transfer portal and several baseball misfortunes. But they never quit. They stayed in contention, and they won when it mattered.



Call them what you want – a 40-loss team, the lowest seed to win the American – but 50 years from now they will be remembered as champions.



